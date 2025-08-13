GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 15,332 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,332 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $639.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $769.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $797.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.65.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

