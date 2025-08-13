The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Fox Hill Wealth Management

Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 160.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up approximately 1.5% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 113.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $206.66 on Wednesday. The Allstate Corporation has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $213.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.15. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 18.81%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

