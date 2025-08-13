Francis Financial Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

IJR opened at $114.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

