Callan Family Office LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $3,970,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $117,879,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Evercore ISI cut their price target on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.73.

MSCI stock opened at $550.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $562.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. MSCI Inc has a 1 year low of $486.73 and a 1 year high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $544.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,401,245.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,143,554.90. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

