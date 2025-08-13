Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2%

IWF stock opened at $450.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.86. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $450.38.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

