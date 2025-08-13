Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $204.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.27 and a 1-year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

