SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $55,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,533,000 after buying an additional 330,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,444,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,557,000 after purchasing an additional 183,095 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,788,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,691,000 after purchasing an additional 153,895 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,744,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,101 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,724 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $100.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $100.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

