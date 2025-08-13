Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $16,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 451.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,495,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

HDB stock opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.67. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $57.78 and a twelve month high of $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

