Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 364,893 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,082,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 364,893 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Fortinet worth $104,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 38,080 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet stock opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $69.65 and a one year high of $114.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average of $101.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.93.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

