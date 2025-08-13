Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,163,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $233.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.60 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.63.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Melius started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.17.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

