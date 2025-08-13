Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,738,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,279 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Delta Air Lines worth $119,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $1,969,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,823 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,278.44. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,684.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 191,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,567.98. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,973 shares of company stock worth $7,511,746. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 9.3%

NYSE DAL opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.33.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $69.20 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $65.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

