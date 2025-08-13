Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

