United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2,650.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $10,773,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 132.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7,225.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after buying an additional 355,657 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barney Harford sold 15,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,424,544.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,670. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $82,917.00. Following the sale, the director owned 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,375.77. This trade represents a 52.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,495 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,796 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $98.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

