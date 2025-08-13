Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $257,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of PM opened at $168.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.87 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.04.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

