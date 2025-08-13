AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,411,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185,006 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,679 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 57,425,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,837 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,032,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 1.3%

T opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Hsbc Global Res cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.66.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.