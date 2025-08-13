Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.26 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,727,000 after buying an additional 489,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 88,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,704,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $390.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.30. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $417.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 price target (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.69.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

