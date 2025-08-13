Dagco Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dagco Inc. cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $271,196,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,476,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,592,000 after acquiring an additional 749,913 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 34,827.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,114,000 after acquiring an additional 523,452 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,407,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,538,000 after acquiring an additional 433,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $99,157,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.43.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $280.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.60 and a 1 year high of $369.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

