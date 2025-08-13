Fox Hill Wealth Management Trims Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Fox Hill Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $55,100,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $38,946,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 14,695.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,919,000 after purchasing an additional 233,222 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,888,000 after purchasing an additional 179,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth about $20,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $132.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.84 and a 200 day moving average of $146.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.07 and a 1-year high of $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 369.39% and a net margin of 6.35%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $352,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,700. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial set a $148.00 price objective on DaVita in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

