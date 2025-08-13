Fox Hill Wealth Management Sells 46 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Fox Hill Wealth Management lessened its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:IBM opened at $234.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $189.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.39.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

