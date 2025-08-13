GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 1,083 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $340.84 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.06 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 197.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.33.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,989. This represents a 75.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,724 shares of company stock valued at $214,176,831. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Baird R W lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

