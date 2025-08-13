Fox Hill Wealth Management Buys 514 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.3% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $732,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,077,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $512,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3%

Oracle stock opened at $253.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.06 and a 200-day moving average of $178.76. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $260.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $712.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,469.76. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.