Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 210.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,204 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 8.1% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $2,367,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,724 shares of company stock worth $214,176,831. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $340.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 197.02, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.06 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

