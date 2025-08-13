Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,780,536,000 after buying an additional 294,993 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,114,950,000 after buying an additional 252,265 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,118,682,000 after purchasing an additional 498,030 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,765,000 after purchasing an additional 771,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total transaction of $255,887.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,890,685.82. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ INTU opened at $713.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $767.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $669.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $199.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.