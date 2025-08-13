Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,780,536,000 after buying an additional 294,993 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,114,950,000 after buying an additional 252,265 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,118,682,000 after purchasing an additional 498,030 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,765,000 after purchasing an additional 771,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total transaction of $255,887.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,890,685.82. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Trading Up 1.0%
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.27.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
