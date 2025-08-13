SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 3.1% of MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MSH Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $119.83 and a 52-week high of $144.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.20 and its 200-day moving average is $134.64.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.