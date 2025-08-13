Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Purchases 110,756 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,234,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,756 shares during the quarter. Entergy comprises 7.2% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $105,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Entergy by 188.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Entergy Stock Up 0.9%

ETR opened at $90.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $92.40.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.85%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

