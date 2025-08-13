National Pension Service Acquires 126,956 Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,648,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,956 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in 3M were worth $242,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in 3M by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 642,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,921,000 after purchasing an additional 145,146 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $2,506,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $786,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $925,859.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $435,522. This trade represents a 68.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,561 shares in the company, valued at $385,763.43. This represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,316 shares of company stock worth $3,780,296. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of 3M stock opened at $157.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. 3M Company has a 52 week low of $121.98 and a 52 week high of $164.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.10.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

