iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,488,275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $645.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $645.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $621.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.53.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

