Community Bank of Raymore Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 104.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,461,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,842,000 after acquiring an additional 828,835 shares during the period. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,815,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,990,000 after acquiring an additional 463,025 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $462.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $439.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $463.06. The company has a market cap of $185.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

