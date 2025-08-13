GQG Partners LLC Acquires 865,092 Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 865,092 shares during the period. Cigna Group makes up approximately 2.6% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Cigna Group worth $1,607,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,517,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,905,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cigna Group by 58,799.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $583,852,000 after buying an additional 1,771,613 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Cigna Group by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 816,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $225,385,000 after buying an additional 600,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cigna Group by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 643,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after buying an additional 514,841 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Group stock opened at $280.78 on Wednesday. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $256.89 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.39. The company has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 target price on Cigna Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.72.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

