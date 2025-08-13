Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $157.33 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,307 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.36% of Cummins worth $157,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 321,823 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,418,000 after purchasing an additional 246,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,856,000 after buying an additional 99,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,271,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,169,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 520 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.13, for a total value of $201,827.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,872,406.90. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total value of $1,887,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,038.67. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $398.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.75 and its 200 day moving average is $331.81. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $399.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMI

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.