Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,495,000 after purchasing an additional 43,378 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $1,500,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.50 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. This trade represents a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $627,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,754.60. This trade represents a 96.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 and sold 35,915 shares worth $3,545,300. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.