Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,219 shares of company stock worth $40,555,901. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of American Express stock opened at $303.03 on Wednesday. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $329.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.71 and its 200 day moving average is $290.36. The firm has a market cap of $210.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.05.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

