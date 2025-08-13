Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 951 Shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,871 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8,541.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,081,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,319 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,136,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,317,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,754,000 after buying an additional 1,016,479 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of FAST stock opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.95. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $48.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,662,414.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,780.32. This represents a 67.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,112 shares of company stock worth $6,304,410. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

