Callan Family Office LLC Lowers Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Callan Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 651.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,319.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.2%

DB stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

