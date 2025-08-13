National Pension Service Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

National Pension Service grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,899,007 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,035 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $384,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:DIS opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

