LGT Group Foundation Cuts Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,298 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,235,000 after purchasing an additional 37,954 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $205.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $180.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.99. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $193.26.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

