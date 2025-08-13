LGT Group Foundation Sells 3,246 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

LGT Group Foundation cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA opened at $122.55 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $77.74 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $292.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Arete downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

