Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Decreases Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $430,674,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 10,336.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,681,000 after purchasing an additional 454,711 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 38,770.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,565,000 after purchasing an additional 442,372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,871,000 after purchasing an additional 410,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5,117.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 220,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,753,000 after purchasing an additional 216,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $516.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $523.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $484.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $542.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $600.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $473.00.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

