Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Holdings Lifted by Boston Partners

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2025

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) by 241.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605,689 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.38% of Elevance Health worth $372,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 152.0% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $292.36 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.87.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.19.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

