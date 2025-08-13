Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Holdings Boosted by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,467 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up approximately 7.0% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,792,000 after buying an additional 3,834,403 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,421,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,589,000 after buying an additional 48,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,112,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,644,000 after buying an additional 123,501 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,971,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,375,000 after buying an additional 1,055,840 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O stock opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a yield of 570.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 312.62%.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

