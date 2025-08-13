GQG Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 148.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,830,055 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $304,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on ONEOK from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.57.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.09. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.31%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.