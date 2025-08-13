LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 1,400 Shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 46,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $91,698,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OC stock opened at $149.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.70. Owens Corning Inc has a 52 week low of $123.40 and a 52 week high of $214.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.69%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

