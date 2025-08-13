Best Agriculture Stocks To Follow Now – August 10th

Deere & Company, Apollo Global Management, Corteva, Norfolk Southern, and Chubb are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are equity shares of companies operating within the farming and agribusiness sector—ranging from crop producers and livestock operations to equipment manufacturers, seed and fertilizer suppliers, and food processors. Investors buy and sell these stocks to gain exposure to commodity price movements, global population?driven demand for food, and evolving supply-chain dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of DE traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $510.57. The company had a trading volume of 883,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,567. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $343.38 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The stock has a market cap of $138.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,008,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,388. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.40. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,568,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,977. Corteva has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,365. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $288.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.58 and a 200-day moving average of $245.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,179. Chubb has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.01 and a 200-day moving average of $282.42. The stock has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

