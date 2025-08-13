Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $94.95 Million Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Transdigm Group worth $94,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,048,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,616.86.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,411.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,183.60 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,505.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,411.91.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%. Transdigm Group’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total value of $65,122,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 88,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,997,959.19. This represents a 34.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.35, for a total value of $4,303,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,660. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,872 shares of company stock worth $100,747,061. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

