FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,501 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $90,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in FedEx by 3.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,198 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $230.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.81. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

