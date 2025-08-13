Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 144,474 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,037,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,474 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Kinder Morgan worth $86,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $75,072.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,928.44. The trade was a 8.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,275.32. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,081,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

