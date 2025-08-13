S Bank Fund Management Ltd Invests $1.87 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,426,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 43,787.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after buying an additional 1,081,984 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 559,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $258,528,000 after buying an additional 378,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after purchasing an additional 321,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 541.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 331,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,312,000 after purchasing an additional 280,145 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective (up from $490.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $471.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $423.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.46. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $388.90 and a 52-week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.