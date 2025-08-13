S Bank Fund Management Ltd Takes Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Trimble by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Trimble by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial grew its position in Trimble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $83.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.69. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $87.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,080. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $9,590,140.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,427.57. This represents a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,894 shares of company stock valued at $18,996,091 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

