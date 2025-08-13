Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 177.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after purchasing an additional 81,659 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 152,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,431,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of QQQM opened at $238.78 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $238.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.15. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.3161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.