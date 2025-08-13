Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,804 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 85,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.24.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $127.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $129.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,399.74. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,042 shares of company stock worth $34,679,277 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.